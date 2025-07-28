Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Waco ISD Board of Trustees approves nearly $5M Compensation Plan for new school year

This includes teacher pay raises, general pay increases, relocation assistance, stipend enhancements, and health benefits for 2025-2026 school year
Waco ISD
WACO, Texas (KXXV) — The Waco ISD Board of Trustees has approved a comprehensive compensation plan for the 2025-2026 school year, designed to reward experienced educators, retain top talent, and ensure competitive wages for all staff, with an estimated cost of $4.9 million.

Here are some of the key highlights in this year's Compensation Plan:

  • Teacher pay raises
    • Average pay raise for teachers in 8.2%
    • $1,000 increase for first-year teachers
    • Up to $5,000 increases for teachers with more than five years experience
    • Adjustments align with House Bill 2 teacher retention mandates
  • Relocation assistance
    • Up to $750 for teachers relocating from 250 miles
    • Up to $1,000 for teachers relocating over 500 miles
  • Stipend enhancements
    • New $2,000 for Inclusion/Resource Dyslexia Teachers
    • Increases in extra duty pay for counselors, librarians, office clerks and other support staff roles
  • General pay increases
    • 2% raise for administrative/professional, paraprofessional, and auxiliary employees
  • Health benefits
    • District contribution increases to $608/month per employee
    • $500 annual FSA contribution for those waiving district health insurance

“We thank the Board of Trustees for approving this compensation plan, marking a significant investment in our staff across the district," Dr. Tiffany Spicer, Waco ISD Superintendent, said. "Whether they are serving as a classroom teacher, driving a bus, answering phones, preparing meals, or keeping our campuses safe and clean - we appreciate the role they play in supporting our mission to pursue excellence in every student.”

