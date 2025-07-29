Local auto shop impacted by ongoing Clay Avenue construction project

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Construction on Clay Avenue is part of a $7.3 million rehabilitation project that includes pavement work and waterline replacement from S. 18th Street to S. 29th Street.

Miguel Trejo, who works for his uncle at Two Amigos Auto Shop on Clay Avenue, says construction in the area has been ongoing for two years.

"We opened up 15 years ago. We've been in business for about 15 years. And we've been going for the strong 15," Trejo said.

The construction has significantly limited access to the auto shop, forcing customers to use a small side entrance.

"Right now we have them coming in through this little entrance point right through the side," Trejo said.

According to Trejo, the construction has impacted their business in multiple ways.

"One is the entrance points and not being able to bring in customers, and really whenever we do get busy, we can, we have to slow down with a little bit of cars we do bring in due to not having space, parking space for them to come in and leave their vehicles," Trejo said.

City officials report that two unforeseen challenges have caused delays in the project: a sewer main failure and the discovery of an unexpected section of concrete-encased trolley track ties under the pavement.

Pavement work is currently on hold until these issues are resolved. Different sections of Clay Avenue will be closed intermittently until the project is completed.

"We want it to be on the faster end of the stick to get it done faster," Trejo said.

The city expects construction to be completed by October, but the timeline could extend into November due to the current challenges.

