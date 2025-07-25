'An image I've never seen': Baylor Alumni steps up to help hometown of Kerrville after devastating flooding

KERR COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — A Baylor Law School graduate has returned to his hometown to help with search and rescue efforts after devastating floods claimed at least 136 lives in Kerr County.

Matt Moupin, who graduated from Baylor's Law School in 2022, grew up in Kerrville before moving to San Antonio to work in commercial litigation.

"It's a great place to grow up. You know, we spent a lot of time outdoors, a lot of time in nature, and we spent a lot of time there at the river. That's the main appeal of the area," Moupin said.

What was supposed to be a holiday weekend visit to see family quickly transformed into a recovery mission in Hunt when Moupin and his wife saw the extent of the flooding.

"As you're driving down the highway there in Comfort, Texas, you can always see the river there. And what I noticed was that the river was probably 4 to 5 times wider than it ever typically is," Moupin said.

Moupin joined a group of private volunteers called Task Force Chase with the Hunt Volunteer Fire Department. The team has been clearing power lines, searching for missing persons, and assisting with various recovery efforts.

"We've had incredible support throughout this time, but that support must be there until the job can be completed. And so we just hope that this doesn't leave the news. We hope that people don't start to forget as they move on," Moupin said.

The recovery work in Kerr County is far from complete. Moupin and his wife have committed to returning every weekend to continue helping with the ongoing efforts.

