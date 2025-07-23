Baseball complex planned for Chalk Bluff sparks mixed reactions from neighbors

CHALK BLUFF, Texas (KXXV) — A new baseball and softball complex planned for 25 acres off Gholson Road in Chalk Bluff could become the next hot spot for local athletes, though some neighbors have expressed concerns about the development.

The complex, which developers say could eventually house up to eight fields, aims to meet growing demand for baseball and softball facilities in the area.

"Central Texas is a hot market for baseball and softball. I mean, kids are loving the sport. They're growing in it, and they're having so much success," said Cameron Gomez, a local Little League coach.

Gomez believes the development will benefit young athletes in the community.

"These outside businesses that have been doing huge developments here in the area, really just give that opportunity for the kids to have great facilities and opportunities for them to just grow in the sport and just keep doing great things," Gomez said.

Developer Stuart Parsons told 25 News he saw a need for quality facilities closer to Waco.

"I just saw a need for having something nice, close, you know, to Waco. And I wanted to, you know, build something that's the best, and turf fields," Parsons said.

While many residents welcome the new complex, others have reached out with concerns about how it might change their quiet neighborhood.

Carolina Yurista, who lives near the future development, worries about disruption to the peaceful environment that initially attracted her to the area.

"It's upsetting," Yurista said. "I fell in love with the neighborhood and the peacefulness, and then that's just going to be disrupted. So it's aggravating."

Some neighbors have also expressed concerns about increased traffic and strain on existing infrastructure. When asked about these concerns, Parsons remained confident the development would be positive for the area.

"We're on a piece of property on a main road. I don't see it being any harm in the neighborhood at all. We definitely keep that in mind," Parsons said. "I don't see any problem. It's just going to boost the area."

Parsons also mentioned he had seen a comment on social media about residents no longer being able to see stars due to the development. In response, Parsons texted: "If they come to the fields, they will see many stars — the players."

He indicated that work on the project will begin once the permitting process is complete.

