Waco honors the lives of deceased loved ones through Dia de los Muertos celebrations and ofrenda

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Dia de los Muertos is a Mexican holiday celebrated across the world to honor the lives of deceased loved ones.



The celebrations in Waco included a traveling ofrenda and parade

An ofrenda is an altar or offering for those who have passed

For some, this holiday shows that while grief can be lonely, we are not alone when we experience loss

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“The personal meaning for me first is the reflection.”

Rocio Ramirez Landoll says she's honoring her father, who she lost four years ago.

“When he passed away, he gave me a big lesson," Rocio said. "Because we live with nothing, but now I remember with the pictures in the ofrenda and I say, thank you. Thank you for giving me my life.”

Each year since, she celebrates his memory on Dia de los Muertos by bringing his photo and favorite goodies to Waco's ofrenda. Day of the dead is a Mexican holiday celebrated across the world to honor the lives of deceased loved ones.

If you take a trip downtown in East Waco, you'll see the traveling ofrenda covered in photos of friends and family of all ages and backgrounds.

"I am very happy to share this tradition with my community and they know more about my culture," Rocio said. "Because I think if each other, we know different cultures, we have more respect for the people."

Doreen Ravenscroft is from England originally, but every year she honors her late husband at the traveling ofrenda. She says this holiday has shown her while grief can be lonely, we are not alone when we experience loss.

The year of the monarch celebrations for day of the dead in our community included a parade, live music and other activities. The monarch butterfly symbolizes the ancestors returning to visit during the holiday, since monarch’s are known for their migration each year before winter.

