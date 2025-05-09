Waco Heat softball returns home with tournament win

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Waco Heat 8U softball returns from Oklahoma City with a tournament win in their back pocket.

The team has played in six tournaments with five championship appearances. The Heat is ranked number one in the Lone Star State with 37-8 record. Their performances continue to impress the coaching staff.

"What they're doing, it's like, there really ain't no words for it. You know, I honestly — at their age, I definitely wouldn't not balling like the way they're doing," head coach Austin Montoya said.

"Just seeing them just stay in the game and be hungry about the things, it showed a lot," assistant coach Freddie Rios said.

Taylor Coleman plays second base and reacted to the team being ranked first in the state of Texas.

"That we work hard every day at practice," Coleman said.

Up next for the Heat is a tournament at the end of May, where they look to keep defending their title.

