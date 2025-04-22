WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Across the greater Waco area, parishioners and many others across the world joined together to remember Pope Francis after his passing early Monday morning.

Sister Barbara Herrera of St. Francis on the Brazos remembers him by saying, "I think mostly of his humility and his devotion to the poor, as seen in the examples he gave us."

She added, "we need somebody to — follow in his examples."

Waco Catholics praising Pope Francis for his "humility" following early morning passing

Grant Arias is a parishioner at Sacred Heart Catholic Church who has previously met Pope Francis.

"Pretty sad with having Pope Francis pass away because he was actually a really good person to look up to and a good example of what a person should really be like," Arias said.

Pastor James Ekeocha with St. Jerome Catholic Church said, "it was shocking and sad but glad that he had accomplished the task God has given him to Shepherd the church," adding Pope Francis "brought the church back to what it ought to be."

Saint Mary Church of the Assumption in Waco took to Facebook and, in a partial statement from their post, asked us to "pray for his soul and thank God for his service."

Others across our viewing area are also remembering Pope Francis.

Click hereto read stories from Bell County.

Click here to read how students at Texas A&M are remembering Pope Francis.

Follow Bobby on social media!