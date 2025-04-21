Bell County Catholics mourn the death of Pope Francis

BELL COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — Pope Francis' death is being felt throughout the world and even here in Bell County.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The death of Pope Francis has sent waves of grief through the global Catholic community — including here in Central Texas, where local parishioners are remembering his legacy with reverence and sorrow.

“I was with my friends when we found out in the morning about his death, but he was a good pope,” said Jose Rafael Flores, a devout Catholic and regular at Christ the King Catholic Church in Belton.

Marc Monroy, KXXV

Flores and his friends were working on a mural dedicated to the Virgin Mary when the news of the pope’s passing broke.

“Me and my friends were making a mural for our Virgin Mary when my friend turned to me and showed me his phone saying the pope had died,” Flores said.

Flores has contributed to many construction projects within the local Catholic community and says the Pope’s death has deeply moved him. He is now considering creating a mural in honor of Pope Francis.

“He was a great pope, and now we look to the word of God to pray for our community,” he said.

Marc Monroy, KXXV

In Killeen, Ana Arroyo was at work at St. Joseph Catholic School when she heard the news. A passionate educator, Arroyo said she felt the loss personally while preparing a classroom poster of Jesus.

“For me, it is such a great loss — I feel hurt after finding out about the pope’s death in the morning,” she said. “The pope is a major part of the Catholic community, so it is a major loss.”

Marc Monroy, KXXV

As local parishes begin to reflect on Pope Francis’ legacy, many in Central Texas say his message of compassion, humility, and service will live on in their faith and work.

No official memorial events have been announced locally, but parishioners say prayer and community will help them heal in the wake of his passing.