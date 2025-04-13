Waco business applauds tariff exemptions on smartphones and electronics

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — The Trump Administration says smartphones and other electronic parts will be exempt from tariffs.



Local business owner is happy about the tariff exemption

Tariff amounts and guidelines continue to change

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

On April 2nd, President Trump announced a spike in tariffs on China with a steep 125%.

A few days ago, our 25 News reporter talked to the owner of the Phone MD, Andrew Lynn, about how this could impact his business.

Lynn repairs smartphones and electronics for our local neighbors.

“Ultimately, the parts are produced in China. Sometimes, they are assembled in other countries like Vietnam and India," said Lynn.

On Thursday, there was no question of whether Lynn’s business would be impacted.

“We’ve already had our vendors send out PSAs notifying us that there could be an increase in prices. That was before the two most recent tariff hikes. We are expecting once our vendor receives new shipments overseas prices are going to increase," said Lynn.

According to NP, within the last 24 hours, President Trump has placed 145% tariffs on China. According to the US Customs and Border Protection notice, exemptions were placed on smartphones, computer monitors, and other electronic parts.

"You know it’s great news for us it’s great news for our customers. I will say the uncertainty is still there because he’s kinda been back and forth," said Lynn.

Our crews talked to Lynn again on Saturday, less than a few hours after the exemptions were announced. He was happy to hear the news but said if the tariffs are reversed:

“Some of our materials can cost upwards of $100, a few $100. Having the exemptions stay in place is a necessity for us.”

