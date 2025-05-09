Waco-based company could receive millions from Texas lawmakers, but some disagree

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — When children go missing, every moment matters. That’s why Texas lawmakers are considering giving millions to a Waco-based company for their “Child ID kits.”

However, some reports show the product doesn’t work.

The Texas Tribune reports lawmakers have put millions of dollars in the general budget for child ID kits.

The paper reports that legislators quietly cut funding for the ID kits two years ago after a report by the Texas Tribune and ProPublica showed they didn’t work.

The National Child Identification Program, a Waco-based company, makes the ID kits and received the money last time.

They will likely be considered for it this time due to their “inkless” technology.

Child Safety Consultant Stacey Pearson told the Texas Tribune, “I don’t understand why we’re returning to this. It wasn’t a good idea in 2023 and is not a good idea now.”

Texas allocated nearly $6 million for the kits between 2021 and 2023, but nothing has been set in stone this time around yet.

Republican Senator Joan Huffman told the Tribune, “The entire budget process is ongoing. No final decisions have been made on most issues.” Lawmakers must pass the budget before the legislative session ends in early June.

25 News contacted the Waco owners of the child ID kits but didn’t return our phone calls.