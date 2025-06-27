Voice of Baylor Bears John Morris reacts to 76ers drafting VJ Edgecombe

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — VJ Edgecombe's name was announced as the third overall pick where he will play for the Philadelphia 76ers. This is the highest a Baylor Bear has gone in the NBA Draft.

Voice of Baylor Bears John Morris reacts 76ers drafting VJ Edgecombe

"Super excited. We came from nothing. We came from nothing, man. We're truly blessed just to be in this position, man," Edgecombe said in his post draft interview

"That was so cool, wasn't it? I mean, I was so excited for him he's such a good guy and loved having him here at Baylor one year and we sort of knew it was only gonna be one year but what a great year it was," voice of the Baylor Bears John Morris said.

John Morris has been the voice of the Baylor Bears for over 30 years — seeing first hand how the program has grown with head coach Scott Drew.

"Going back to when Coach Drew got here and took the job, you know, things are light years better than they were at that point, and again, Coach Drew gets all the credit for that, but it's like a regular occurrence now. This is five years in a row that Baylor's had a top 19 pick in the draft. No other school in the country can say that," Morris said.

This is the 15th Baylor player taken in the NBA Draft under head coach Scott Drew. With VJ being selected third overall — are more eyes going to be on the program?

"I think so. I mean, I think that's a natural byproduct and a plus in recruiting when you can point to guys who come here, you know, number one, make the choice to come to Baylor, and then number two, you know, a year later, here's VJ Edgecombe, you know, the number three pick in the NBA draft, so I think that helps recruiting, no doubt about it," Morris said.

The next time we see VJ Edgecombe on a basketball court, it will be in a Philadelphia 76ers jersey.

