VanTran Transformers announces major expansion in Waco

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — VanTran Transformers, a manufacturer of oil filled transformers, will expand manufacturing capabilities in Waco. The expansion aims to help meet rising power demands.



The expansion in Waco includes an additional 430,000 square-foot manufacturing facility

The project will add up to 700 jobs over the next 5 years

Construction at the new site has commenced and production is anticipated by Q1 of 2025

The company has requested support from the local community, which will be considered by public officials in the near future

VanTran has operated in Waco since 1974 and was recently acquired by MGM Transformers

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

VanTran Transformers, a producer of oil-filled transformers, is set to expand its manufacturing operations in Waco.

"Any outlet at your house, when you plug it in, there are transformers involved in every step of the process to get that power to your home," VanTran's HR Manager and Safety Coordinator Allison Bulkley said.

You may not know it, but transformers are essential to our everyday lives.

"There is a huge need for electric power products," Bulkley said.

Especially for those using AI or social media.

"Right now, everything we're seeing with AI and the amount of data that's being stored at data centers and everything across social media, electric charging stations for vehicles," Bulkley said.

Local transformer company Van Tran, recently acquired by MGM Transformers, will expand to meet that demand.

The company is planning to add a 430,000 sq ft manufacturing facility in Waco, just a couple of miles from its current facility.

"Even the aging infrastructure in the company means there is a tremendous amount of stress on the power grid, and the products that we build will facilitate the continued expansion of that infrastructure moving forward."

This project will likely add up to 700 jobs over the next 5 years with a $20,000,000 investment.

Local leadership says the expansion is part of continuing efforts around Central Texas to stabilize the grid. For this project, the company has requested support from our community, which public leaders will consider in the future.

This could include phasing in property taxes and a grant to offset some expenses.

