VA helps local veterans, service members searching for work to transition into new jobs

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — The VA in Waco is hosting a job fair on Wednesday to help local veterans transfer their skills from service to new employment.



The Red White & Blue Employment Spectacular will be at the Waco VA Regional Benefits Office from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

More than 20 employers from multiple industries will be there to hire veterans, service members and their dependents.

There are other services available for veterans interested in starting their own business, or those who can't work in a traditional work environment.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"It was very difficult, you just don't know when you get out — you're very structured having so many years behind your belt," said local VA Specialist, Sameerah Walker.

"It's the unknown factor of when you get out."

Walker joined the Navy immediately after high school and served for 13 years — she says the transition from her time serving into the civilian world was hard.

"I would probably say just go for it — I wasn't sure what I wanted to do because in the military you have different jobs and obstacles you face."

It's a shared experience for many veterans, and part of why the VA in Waco works year-round to help veterans who are looking for employment.

Among the program's goals, is reaching veterans in more remote areas.

Nearly 900 employees at the Waco VA Regional Office are veterans — that's almost 70 percent percent of their employee workforce.

VA Senior Leader Jennifer Friedman was previously deployed in support of Operation Enduring Freedom in Afghanistan and is still serving.

"That's a good example of how the VA has helped support me and veterans, that are employed with the VA to pursue our purpose in life post military," Friedman said.

The program also connects veterans, service members and their dependents searching for a job with federal, state and private employers, or help those looking to apply for services.

"Veterans in particular, and I am a veteran, bring unmeasurable work ethic and leadership skills, hardened leadership skills, the ability to lead with compassion and to motivate staff — those are proven skills they bring," Friedman said.

