University's London Smith commits to Baylor football

Shahji Adam
WACO, Texas — University's London Smith is staying home as he announces his commitment to Baylor football.

Smith confirmed his move to Baylor via social media.

London Smith is a 4-star athlete at University High School and is one of the top recruits in the 2026 class.

Fellow University football members took to social media to congratulate London, including head football coach Kaeron Johnson.

Baylor finished this past season 8-5 with an appearance in the Texas Bowl against LSU.

