University's Davontrae Kirkland commits to Baylor football

SHAHJI ADAM
WACO, Texas (KXXV) — University's Davontrae Kirkland is staying home in Waco.

Kirkland announced with Dave Campbell's Texas Football that he will continue his football career with Baylor.

The four star rated player had other offers from Texas A&M, TCU, Houston, Texas Tech and Oklahoma.

Kirkland will also reunite with former University head coach Kaeron Johnson.

