University's Davontrae Kirkland commits to Baylor football

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — University's Davontrae Kirkland is staying home in Waco.

Kirkland announced with Dave Campbell's Texas Football that he will continue his football career with Baylor.

Davontrae Kirkland is a Baylor Bear! #SicEm #Baylor



Tune in tonight at 6 and 10 to hear from D-Train pic.twitter.com/zrUCG3uV07 — Shahji Adam (@ShahjiAdam) June 14, 2025

The four star rated player had other offers from Texas A&M, TCU, Houston, Texas Tech and Oklahoma.

Kirkland will also reunite with former University head coach Kaeron Johnson.

