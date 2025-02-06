University High School tax preparation program provides free resources for the community

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — University High School students volunteer alongside Baylor's Accounting Department to help our neighbors prepare their taxes.



It's the 20th year of the program, which has helped residents secure more than $45 million in tax refunds.

It's held every Tuesday and Thursday from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at University High School.

You must bring a valid photo ID– social security card, or ITIN documentation, and all relevant tax documents.

The program runs now through April 10.

La Vega High School is also hosting the same program.

“Math is of one of those things that comes pretty naturally to me and I'm just pretty good with numbers most of the time," Alexandria Hatten said.

University High Sophomore Alexandria Hatten is one of dozens of students volunteering to help our neighbors prepare their taxes.

"So just being able to share my gift with other people feels really good,” she said.

While it's her first year as a volunteer—it's the Waco ISD's 20th year offering a free tax preparation service.

The program — VITA or Volunteer Income Tax Assistance — is designed to help senior citizens and low to moderate-income people.

If you worry about high schoolers doing your taxes—all returns are reviewed by experienced preparers who double-check the students' work.

The high schoolers get to learn with and work alongside Baylor's accounting department.

“It's kind of a watch-and-learn type of situation, and we're able to look over their shoulder and see how they interact with the people so that maybe we could do it by ourselves one day,” Alexandria said.

If you're interested in using this resource, remember to bring a valid photo ID, social security card, or ITIN documentation and all relevant tax documents.

“They're learning how to interact with customers— they can deal with all types of situations," Andrew Pierce said. "If someone's angry, if someone's happy, how do you respond to that? And they're also learning, like, taxes, that's a life skill."

Waco ISD says when filed with direct deposit— most refunds are processed and returned within about a week.

The program is held every Tuesday and Thursday from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at University High.

