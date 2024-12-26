UMHB football names Stephen Lee as offensive coordinator

BELTON, Texas (KXXV) — UMHB Athletics announced Stephen Lee as the offensive coordinator on Thursday.

Lee reunites with the Cru as he previously served as the offensive coordinator from 2016-2021. During his time, UMHB had a 76-2 record.

"We are excited for Coach Lee to join our staff," UMHB head football coach Larry Harmon said. "We know firsthand the championship mindset he brings and we are happy to welcome him back to Belton," he said.

He takes over after the departure of Andy Padron earlier this month.

