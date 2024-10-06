UMHB beats East Texas Baptist 42-28 to open conference play

BELTON, Texas (KXXV) — Conference play begins for the UMHB Crusaders as The Cru hosted East Texas Baptist.

The Tigers kept it close, but the Crusaders defense consistently getting turnovers and the offense cashing in gave UMHB the 42-28 win to start 1-0 in conference play.

"We had a great team win. Our defense has been getting turnovers and, you know when you change momentum, you always got a chance to win. We are fortunate to make those plays, but we got a bunch of play makers that are capable of doing that week in week out," head coach Larry Harmon said.

The Crusaders game last week against John Melvin was canceled due to lack of availability and safety concerns. The Cru wanted to make sure they kept their momentum they developed the past few weeks.

"Any time you change your pattern you know, it's just not good. So, last week having to change because that game being canceled, we were very nervous. I was very concerned about us losing the momentum that we had from the Wisconsin-Whitewater win," Harmon said.

Things are just getting started for UMHB as next week, it's their homecoming and they take on none other than Hardin-Simmons.

"Hardin-Simmons, Mary Hardin-Baylor has been one of those top D3 games of the year every single year. Coach Burleson does a great job. They got a great program, they're very proud of what they do, they got great alumni. This place will be packed. It's gonna be a lot of fun. We're very fortunate to be in a game like that.

UMHB vs Hardin-Simmons is to take place October 12. Kickoff is scheduled at 1 p.m.

