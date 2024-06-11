Watch Now
UIL passes amendment to split divisions in the postseason

Posted at 6:24 PM, Jun 11, 2024

WACO, Texas — The UIL met on Tuesday, June 11, to speak on proposals and possible rule changes. They made a decision regarding the playoffs for some sports.

The Council passed an amendment for split divisions in the postseason for baseball, softball, soccer and volleyball.

According to a press release from the UIL, "This change to the current playoff structure in some sports would allow for split divisions in the postseason for 2A-6A volleyball, softball and baseball, 4A-6A soccer, and 1A-6A basketball. This change would create two state championship brackets for teams to advance through the postseason for these conferences in volleyball, softball, baseball, soccer and basketball."

With the passing of the amendment, it will be effective on August 1, if approved by the education commissioner.

