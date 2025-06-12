UIL Council expands on local sports opportunities

AUSTIN, Texas (KXXV) — The University Interscholastic League Legislative Council met on Wednesday to look at proposals regarding changes in academics, athletics, music and policy.

For athletics, Water Polo has officially been sanctioned as a UIL Sport after approval to remove the pilot status.

UIL Legislative Council Meeting Results:



The Council passed proposals to fully sanction water polo, expand baseball playoff formats, and adjust marching band rehearsal rules—set to take effect Aug. 1, 2025.



Press Release ➡️ https://t.co/slPtCN2PYj pic.twitter.com/ReyVphG2o9 — Texas UIL (@uiltexas) June 11, 2025

High School baseball is seeing an expansion in the playoffs as the best-of-three series will now be in all baseball playoff rounds prior to the state tournament.

This was limited to 6A and 5A and is now including 3A and 4A.

