U.S. Hwy 77 repairs to be complete come early spring

CHILTON, Texas — Repairs on Deer Creek Bridge off of U.S. Highway 77 in Chilton have been underway since September 2024. According to TxDOT the project is expected to be complete by early Spring.



Deer Creek Bridge was damaged by flooding in June 2024, making it unsafe for drivers.

Commuters in Falls County have had to endure months of detours.

According to TxDOT the project is expected to be complete by early spring.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“ The contractors are progressing well,” said Waco District TxDOT Public Information Officer Jake Smith.

Repairs on Deer Creek Bridge off of U.S. Highway 77 in Chilton have been underway since September 2024.

— meaning months of detours for neighbors and commuters.

Flooding back in June severely damaged the bridge.

Nearly 8 months later — many neighbors in our community are ready to see the project complete.

Some taking to Facebook saying;

“ I have to agree that with all the rerouted traffic we have coming through here with the bridge out, it has caused a previously dangerous intersection to become even more deadly.”

And according to TxDOT that completion is coming soon.

“ Right now we’re looking at opening up the bridge to traffic around early spring,” Smith said.

Smith said the recent change in winter weather has caused things to take a little longer than expected.

“ In general, this really cold weather can impede the construction progress but nonetheless the contractors are making good progress overall,” Smith said.

