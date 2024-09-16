U.S. Congressman Pete Sessions talks with 25 News about 2nd assassination attempt on Donald Trump

Former President Donald Trump escaped a second assassination attempt over the weekend in Florida.

25 News spoke to U.S. Congressman Pete Sessions about the Secret Service’s reaction, and where to go from here.

The FBI is investigating a second attempt on former President Trump’s life after 58 year old Ryan Routh hid in the bushes with an A-R style rifle at Trump’s golf course.

Congressman Sessions tells 25 News that the Secret Service did their job by firing at the suspect and thwarting his plan, but admits Trump should have more protection since he is a presidential candidate in addition to a former president.

"You need to tell us where the frailties are and Congress will react," he said.

Congressman Sessions says the democratic party needs to monitor the rhetoric more closely.

"When you’ve had four years of bashing by one party, that person needs to take responsibility and tone it down — a lot.”

This was the second assassination attempt following one in July in Pennsylvania at a public rally.

25 News asked Congressman Sessions if he’s concerned about a third attempt.

"There are a number of people who would like to see Trump dead, and it’s our job is to protect — I’m worried about it," he said.

"They’re still after him — would there be a third one? It would not surprise me.”

There has been discussion of moving the secret service back to the Treasury Department, but Sessions says it needs to stay under Homeland Security and they need to fix the problems there.