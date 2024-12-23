TxDOT responds to community concerns over dangerous Lott intersection

LOTT, Texas — According to TxDOT, there have been 20 crashes at the intersection of U.S. Hwy 77 and 320 in Lott in the last two years. The department said there are plans to add more lighting in the area.



Neighbors in Lott are sharing concerns over the intersection of U.S. Hwy 77 and Texas 320.

TxDOT tells 25 news there are plans to add more lighting to make the area more visible.

there are plans to add more lighting to make the area more visible. There have been a total of 20 crashes at the intersection in the past two years.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"There's a lot of confusion about what's supposed to be happening here at this intersection,” Lott resident Mark Hayslip said.

Some of our neighbors in Lott are looking for solutions.

The intersection between U.S. HWY 77 and 320 is one that neighbors in this area consider dangerous.

"We see a lot of accidents at the intersection— some have been bad, and some have been fairly minor,” Hayslip said.

25 News spoke to one man who works at a nearby auto shop - Hayslip said they see accidents far too often.

"At Least two a month, if not more,” Hayslip said.

25 news obtained crash reports from The Texas Department of Transportation.

According to the documentation—there were eleven crashes in 2023, and there have been nine this year.

That's a total of 20 crashes in the last two years.

" A street light or a signal light to get control of the traffic in the area,” Hayslip said.

25 news reached out to TxDOT— they tell us they don't have plans to place a stop light in the area - but instead, they'll be implementing more lighting.

A statement received from TxDOT reads:

"There are plans to add lighting to make the intersection more visible. That project is scheduled to let (go out for bid) in 2026. There are light beacons and flashing lights in place already."

Some neighbors think that's not enough.

" There's already plenty of light around here with all these businesses," Hayslip said. "Without a traffic control light, they're not going to fix the problem; it's just not going to happen."

"I hope that they come to their senses sooner or later."

Follow Madison on social media!