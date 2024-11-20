TX State School Board votes to move forward with Bible-infused curriculum in elementary schools

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — The Texas State Board of Education voted to move forward with a Bible-infused curriculum for elementary schools.

The Board of Education voted 8-7 Tuesday to allow Bible material in elementary school lessons.

The material, called Bluebonnet Textbook, would be optional for schools to incorporate, but those that do could receive up to $40 a student if adopted.

The curriculum calls for religious stories like the “golden rule,” focusing on the Christian version, including Jesus Christ’s sermon on the Mount.

Proponents say it gives a more holistic educational foundation.

Opponents said it focuses too much on Christianity and dances around the history of slavery.

“This is not about religion,"School Board Member Tom Maynard said. "This is about cultural awareness.”

School Board Member Rebecca Bell-Metereau tells me she opposes the material.

Bell-Metereau says, “We have to make sure we make all kids feel welcome, and I don’t think you do that by emphasizing one religion in textbooks.”

“It offers important cultural and instructional context rather than religious indoctrination," Governor Greg Abbott said.

President-elect Trump has also shown support for the measures.

But school board member Bell-Metereau thinks it will lead to time in the courtroom.

“If they vote to use this as is, we’re letting ourselves in for a lawsuit," Bell-Metereau said.

Lauren Adams contacted local school districts to see if they would adopt the religious curriculum, but they declined to comment before a final vote, which could come as early as this Friday.