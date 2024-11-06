Trump wins two non-consecutive wins and it can impact Central Texas

WEST, Texas(KXXV) — "I feel like I won the lottery in a sense," the Owner of the Pizza Shop and Geriks Bakery, Bryan Anderson, said.

Technically, he didn't win the lottery on Tuesday night. However, Donald Trump's victory in the presidential election felt like a victory for Anderson.

The win makes Trump just the second president to win two non-consecutive elections.

"Everything when Trump was in office was good," said Anderson. "I think he's the first president we've ever had that's not a career politician. He has his own money and is not on the take."

The only other to achieve this feat was Grover Cleveland, who served as the 22nd and 24th president.

Moving forward, one Baylor political science professor said Trump's promises are what Central Texas is focusing on.

"Trump promises an economy that will continue to grow," said political science professor at Baylor University Patrick Flavin. "Inflation will continue to be under control, which matters to folks in central Texas but Americans all over the country."

And that's precisely what Anderson wants.

"The checks I write weekly were considerably lower, paying my vendors groceries, sodas, and whatever. I'm paying more now than I was four years ago," said Anderson.

And with Republicans also taking control of the Senate, Flavin said this could mean a great deal to Central Texans.

"In the second term, Trump should have an easier time getting what he wants to get done or at least not facing the same level of resistance from his people working in government," said Flavin.

