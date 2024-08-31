Troy family who disappeared while boating in Alaska remembered at Celebration of Life

TROY, Texas (KXXV) — Local family and friends said goodbye to a Troy family of four lost at sea in Alaska.

Family members spoke about the lost loved ones.

The celebration of life for the Maynard family began with a slideshow of the family throughout the years.

David, Mary, 11-year-old Colton and 7-year-old Brantley died on August 3 in Alaska when their boat capsized.

Media cameras weren’t allowed inside, but they livestreamed the ceremony on Facebook.

Family and friends shared memories of the Maynards.

The Troy police presented an award to the surviving family members.

One mother came up and presented a poem she had written for the family.

Mary’s brother told a funny story about when he stole her favorite movie.

One coach fought back tears as he remembered the family.

An aunt talked about how this was the most loving family who would do anything for them.

A wonderful touching tribute for a wonderful Troy family gone too soon.

After the celebration of life, the family went to the baseball field to hold a candlelight vigil in honor of Colton and Brantley.