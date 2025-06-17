Traveling on a budget during an inflation

HILLSBORO, Texas (KXXV) — Even though inflation and the cost of living are in full swing, families are sticking to their vacation plans.

A survey shows 46% of Americans plan on taking a summer vacation

Families are willing to cut back in certain areas to go on vacation

Budgeting for vacation means some families fly domestically or stay with family



"When we take a vacation, we want it to be relaxing and enjoyable for the entire family," said Elizabeth Roussous, a summer traveler.

Elizabeth Roussos and Edica Berry said they're taking their family on vacation this year. But they also can't ignore the fact that a lot of things are more expensive due to rising inflation and the cost of living.

"We really had to make sure that our budget is on point so that we can enjoy our vacation and make sure that we're kinda paying attention to where we're going and what we're doing. In our case, we're taking two ones, going to be local budget friendly, and one's going to be a bigger vacation," said Edica Berry, a summer traveler.

Roussous and Berry aren't alone in trying to keep costs down.

Our crews talked to Baylor supply chain professor Dr. Pedro Reyes, who said taking a summer vacation this year could be a matter of give and take.

“Looking to see how things are going to impact their budgets, their cash flow, and sometimes decisions have to be made, we have to cut over here," said Associate Supply Chain Professor at Baylor University, Pedro Reyes.

"It’s going to be close flights, something that we can afford, and to make sure to stick within our budget because we have one going off to college, one is in high school, and we’re at soccer weekends," said Berry.

