Toys from the Heart distributes Christmas gifts to nearly 4,000 children in our community

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Through community donations, Toys from the Heart distributed Christmas gifts to nearly 4,000 children this year.



The program served 1,200 families this year.

Toys from the Heart partners with Shepherd's Heart Food Pantry, which accepts donations throughout the year.

Former families that received donations are now volunteering and helping give back to their community.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

You make a difference.

That's what toys from the heart volunteer Joan Tabbs said local volunteers do for our community.

“It's all about it's all about the children,” Tabbs said.

She’s been volunteering with Shepherd's Heart since 2021 and told 25 News we should give back to our community.

"Not just at Christmas time, but all year long," she said.

Tabbs and dozens of others came out to help distribute Christmas gifts to 1,200 families in need Saturday morning.

“This is amazing. We've never had this many volunteers before, and we're using a new system that we created, and it's moving fast,” organizer Bob Grager, said.

One volunteer told 25 News off camera, 10 years ago she was the one receiving these donations—but today, she’s brought her children to give back to an organization that helped their family.

Gager said over the years, he's met many people with a similar story, eager to serve our community with the organization that helped them when they needed it most.

“What you're seeing is the community involvement here," Gager said. "These people coming from all over this community, all the different kind of churches, all kind of everything and to do this.”

Thanks to our community's donations, nearly 4,000 children received toys from the program.

“I love it the more that we do, it seems like year after year, whether it's the food or the toys or whatever we're doing, the community gets into what we're doing," Gager said. "And so I'm honored to be in the middle of all of this.”

