Thousands travel to Waco for Baylor's annual family weekend

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Baylor family weekend kicked off September 13. It's a time for families to experience the university firsthand— a tradition at Baylor since 1960.



Baylor's family weekend takes place on September 13 through the 14

John Slavsky from Wisconsin finds comfort in a family weekend after sending his daughter to Baylor.

Around 5,000 people are expected to attend, with events including a morning worship ceremony and a home tailgate.

Family weekend will wrap up September 14 with Baylor's football game against Air Force.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"I feel like now that we get to see her, we're whole."

John Slavsky and his family live near the Twin Cities in Wisconsin, more than 1,000 miles away from Waco. His oldest daughter, Sophia, is a freshman at Baylor. He tells me it was extremely hard for him to send her off to college, but one text—along with family weekend, are giving him peace of mind.

"Sophia sent us a text with her picture a few weeks ago," he said. "There is a picture of her big smile and underneath her picture it says, I love it here. As a parent it doesn't get any better than that."

While it's John's first family weekend, another Baylor parent, Lisa Zec, is here for her youngest son's second family weekend. Lisa tells me after having all three of her children go to college—she's now a professional.

"My last hoorah," she said.

"That's why I'm here and at all these events. I have to savor it."

Baylor Chamber of Commerce says around five thousand people will attend family weekend and travel to Waco.

"It's a great time for them to check in and really experience seeing their son or daughter in their new lives here in Waco and they also can feel better, because it's an adjustment for parents too," Director of Parent Engagement Gail Offringa said. "We always focus on students for what a large adjustment it is, but parents struggle too."

On Saturday, families and students will have the opportunity to attend a morning worship ceremony and a home tailgate before Saturday's game. Family day at Baylor has been around since 1960, when the university designated a special day to introduce the university to Baylor parents. By 1970, the event had become a full weekend.

Follow Bella on social media!