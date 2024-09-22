"They need all the help they can get"; Fundraiser supports China Spring Volunteer Fire Department

CHINA SPRING, Texas (KXXV) — The China Spring Volunteer Fire Department has hosted a BBQ fundraiser for almost 50 years. When the fire department held its annual fundraiser, Jerry Delgado placed his order to support the first responders.

"These are the people I like to support," said Delgado.

He added “they play a big role in the community. We don’t have other fire departments too close to China Spring. These guys are volunteers. They need all the help they can get," said Delgado.

The China Spring volunteer fire chief said they want to raise $14,000 from the event and every dollar counts.

“Maintenance on the vehicles, purchasing new vehicles if needed, or maintaining them. Any electrical work and any bills we have go towards that. I mean gasoline, diesel," said China Spring Volunteer Fire Department Chief Scott Needler.

Needler said they appreciate every order placed.

“It doesn’t seem like you know $10 here or there makes a difference but when everybody gives a little it helps," said Needler.

It’s people like Delgado who understand the difference the fire department makes in China Spring and he wants them to feel the love.

“China Spring has been growing for many years and what I’ve seen in the past 10, 20 years is it’s really developed a lot and the fire department really needs the resources," said Delgado.

