The Valley Mills Police Department loses accreditation

VALLEY MILLS, Texas (KXXV) — It can take more than two years for a police department to receive accreditation from The Texas Police Chief Association.



Valley Mills police department currently does not hold accreditation.

The police department is still without a police chief.

The executive director of the TPCA, Jean Ellis, said the suspension was due to the department's failure to fulfill necessary obligations to remain accredited.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The Valley Mills police department is no longer considered accredited. As of March 10th, the Texas Police Chiefs Association temporarily suspended the department's accreditation.

For a police department to obtain accreditation, the department must meet best practices in Texas, adhere to over 170 standards, and undergo a careful internal review of policies, procedures, and facilities.

Ellis said the assessment to receive a golden standard for best practice isn’t just handed out easily. It can take up to two years or more for some departments to meet the necessary standards.

So, how can you tell if a police department is accredited? Ellis said police departments take pride and honor in the accreditation and will place a gold standard sticker outside their department doors, work vehicles, and sometimes their website.

Just six days before their accreditation was suspended, the Valley Mills Police Department proudly placed the sticker on their vehicles and their front door.

Our 25 News crew looked for the stickers on their vehicles and the front door but could not find them.

So, what will the Valley Mills police department have to do to receive their golden sticker back?

Ellis said they would have to reapply, and the accreditation committee would decide whether or not to approve them. Ellis said this accreditation involves outside checking the steps taken by the police department. He believes the Valley Mills police department received its accreditation around 2022.

Our crews reached out to the city for a comment about the loss of accreditation but they have yet to respond.

