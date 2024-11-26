The Texas Triangle: Projected growth, new businesses & the state's preparations

CENTRAL TEXAS (KXXV) — Texas is growing at a rapid rate, and there are some new numbers that are astonishing.

The Texas Triangle is the largest area of growth in Texas — it already has a population of over 21 million people.

By 2030, the population is expected to grow to over 23 million.

Waco’s Chief Economic Development Officer Danny Chavez is very familiar with the growth projection in Central Texas.

"The Texas Triangle will be the largest population hub by 2050 with 47 million living between the triangle cities," Chavez said.

More than 70 percent of the state calls the Texas Triangle home.

New Braunfels was recently listed as the nation’s second fastest-growing city, and Georgetown landed at the fourth highest-growing in the nation.

It's part of the reason the prices of homes have increased and more new businesses than ever are setting up shop in Central Texas.

Gov. Greg Abbott was in Waco recently, talking about the economic growth.

"CEO's are coming to Texas like never before — Texas ranks number one for economic projects," Gov. Abbott said.

The state is preparing for the influx in growth by putting $142 billion in Texas’s transportation infrastructure over the next ten years, with $101.5 million going to widen I-35 in Bell County.

"Through this record transportation investment project, the State of Texas will further improve roadway congestion and safety to meet the growing needs of Texans in our large metros, rural communities, and everywhere in between," Gov. Abbott said.

Additionally, if Texas were a country, it would be the eighth largest economy in the world.