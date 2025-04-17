The state of Baylor men's basketball

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — The 2024-2025 season for the Baylor Bears is long gone — as is the roster.

One by one, we saw players on the team either enter the transfer portal or declare for the NBA Draft, with the latest being Josh Ojianwuna.

Thank you, next chapter 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/DtaFEPwvAg — Joshua Ojianwuna (@JoshuaOjianwuna) April 16, 2025

Let's look at each player:

Robert Wright III - Transfer Portal

Jayden Nunn - No Eligibility

Jeremy Roach - No Eligibility

Jason Asemota - Transfer Portal

VJ Edgecombe - Looks to be heading to the NBA Draft

Kaleb Jackson - Transfer Portal

Langston Love - Transfer Portal

Norchad Omier - No Eligibility

Josh Ojianwuna - Transfer Portal

Davidson Hubbard - No Eligibility

Marino Dubravcic - Transfer Portal

Omar Adegbola - Transfer Portal

Jalen Celestine - Transfer Portal

Yanis Ndjonga - Transfer Portal

Head coach Scott Drew has a lot on his plate as the Bears look to make a complete roster overhaul. Drew is already making moves as he continues to sign players for the upcoming offseason.

The Bears had a season that was a step down from the usual excellence Baylor brings on the court.

Baylor finished 20-15 and made it to the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

