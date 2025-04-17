The state of Baylor men's basketball

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — The 2024-2025 season for the Baylor Bears is long gone — as is the roster.
One by one, we saw players on the team either enter the transfer portal or declare for the NBA Draft, with the latest being Josh Ojianwuna.
Thank you, next chapter 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/DtaFEPwvAg— Joshua Ojianwuna (@JoshuaOjianwuna) April 16, 2025
Let's look at each player:
Robert Wright III - Transfer Portal
Jayden Nunn - No Eligibility
Jeremy Roach - No Eligibility
Jason Asemota - Transfer Portal
VJ Edgecombe - Looks to be heading to the NBA Draft
Kaleb Jackson - Transfer Portal
Langston Love - Transfer Portal
Norchad Omier - No Eligibility
Josh Ojianwuna - Transfer Portal
Davidson Hubbard - No Eligibility
Marino Dubravcic - Transfer Portal
Omar Adegbola - Transfer Portal
Jalen Celestine - Transfer Portal
Yanis Ndjonga - Transfer Portal
Head coach Scott Drew has a lot on his plate as the Bears look to make a complete roster overhaul. Drew is already making moves as he continues to sign players for the upcoming offseason.
The Bears had a season that was a step down from the usual excellence Baylor brings on the court.
Baylor finished 20-15 and made it to the second round of the NCAA Tournament.