'The future is bright': La Vega ISD hosts groundbreaking ceremony for Multi-Program Activity Center

BELLMEAD, Texas (KXXV) — La Vega ISD and Hellas Construction hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for the Multi-Program Activity Center on Wednesday morning.



The construction company, Hellas, says this center will be the first of its kind in Central Texas.

The center will be built behind La Vega High School.

Phase 1 of the 2024 bond construction includes renovations to the Field House and Weight Room.

The Activity Center will be used for athletic training and preparation, especially during bad weather.

Next steps include going to the city for permits and construction is expected to start in the next few months.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"Here at La Vega, we are one big family," La Vega Assistant Head Football Coach, Jermaine Carpenter said.

La Vega High School alum Jermaine Carpenter— now works as the school's assistant head football coach.

He tells me he's looking forward to the completion of the new Multi-Program Activity Center.

"From the basketball team, to the track team, to the soccer team we are all one," he said. "We want every program to thrive and be successful."

The activity center will be located behind La Vega High School and will be used for athletic training and preparation— especially during bad weather.

"If you have a softball team practicing on one side and a baseball team practicing on the other, it's going to allow those teams to get out and practice on rainy days versus being out muddy elements or things that they can't do."

It's part of the Phase 1 of the school district's 2024 bond projects.

"It's a pavilion, so it's not indoors and not necessarily closed in, but it is covered and it has these huge beams and structures on the sides. You're still going to have a 100-yard football field. There are going to be nets on the inside that you can shut off half the field."

Phase 1 will also pay for renovations to the current field house and weight room at La Vega High.

While Carpenter uses the activity center as a coach—in the future he will see his son use it as a football player.

"I know he's excited about it. The kids in his group are excited about it, just seeing the change come forward," Carpenter said.

Next year, his son will be a freshman at La Vega High.

"Obviously those things that nature helps those guys get more motivation and try to bring in more championships here. The energy is high, the hopes are high and the future is definitely bright over here at La Vega," he said.

