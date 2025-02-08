The cost of inflation could impact the Big Game Day

WEST, Texas (KXXV) — “It will make you not as mad if you don’t look at the price and just get it," a resident of West Robert Browning said.

The cost of inflation is hitting people in the pockets as they prepare for the big game this Sunday. Despite higher prices, Robert Browning already has his belly prepared and knows what he wants.

"It’s always going to be cheese dip. You gotta have cheese dip. A while ago, you said wings, and I forgot that wings are good, but if I'm cooking, it will be steaks, too," Browning said.

According to Nerdwallet, sirloin steak prices have soared 38% since 2019. Browning isn’t the only one craving steak this big game day.

“Steaks, bacon-wrapped jalapenos, and a lot of queso. I’m sure it fluctuates, but I gotta have it, so I try not to pay attention to it too much," West resident Jaren Champan said.

Champan also picked up a case of beer for the big game.

If you’re wondering how much a case of beer will cost you in Texas, you could pay around $21 per case that’s according to Alcohol Delivered.

But is there a price tag for enjoying Big Game Day? Browning doesn’t think so.

“They keep going up. That’s just how the world is—everything goes up," Browning said.

Follow Chantale on social media!