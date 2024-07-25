The City of Hillsboro works on getting new stores in outlet mall

HILLSBORO, Texas (KXXV) — The Hillsboro Outlet Mall can become what it once was, filled. And city officials are doing their best to make that happen.



"I think the last time I shopped here was probably right before COVID," said Toby Eaton, Hillsboro Outlet Mall Shopper.

That's a little over four years ago. Which would mean Toby was 14 years old when he last shopped at the Hillsboro Outlet Mall.

But even then he tells me the outlet was slowly dying.

"And there wasn't really much here and there really isn't much at all here anymore," said Toby.

By that, he means two stores - Bath and Body Works and a nail salon . But the plan is to improve the outlet mall with help from the Glaser Developer.

"We're ready for it to be redeveloped into something brand new obviously. So, we the city are going to rent out the back portion of it to people who are local, who want to start their own business and haven't had the opportunity," said Vance Lipsey, Retail Manager for the City of Hillsboro.

Chantale: What stories would you like to see here that will make you come back?

"Probably stores that you know, offer good deals on stuff I would want to say. I don't like buying things that are full price but I do like seeing stores that offer a lot of variety of clothes and and probably just just things to go look around in and maybe maybe like stores that can offer things I could buy for my house," said Toby.

Bryce Rogers, a contractor who's helping fix buildings for the outlet mall, tells me stores attract people.

"Different African markets or different Chinese markets that way people can get to experience different walks of life without having to go too far," said Rogers.

As excited as Lipsey is to get the area up and running again, he says there are steps to every process including this one.

"The city's working with Cromwell, we him and I are just working together to make sure the spaces are adequate enough where they can move in and start you know, renovating for their own like wherever businesses are doing versus like, hey, there's no AC there's no plumbing and stuff like that. We want to ensure for them for put someone in there that they can be able to be there not have high costs associated with it," said Lipsey.

Lipsey said although they don't know when things will start rolling for the outlet, Toby said whenever it's complete, he plans on coming back.

"I'm sure I'll be taking trips up here. Coming off of 35 and maybe stopping here to grab something on the way could help me," said Toby.

