Another Officer let go in Valley Mills

VALLEY MILLS, Texas (KXXV) — The officer on former Chief of Police Matthew Cantrell's force was let go.



Joshua Lott was fired on Monday

Lott was hired to work on the former Chief of Police Matthew Cantrell's team

The DA said it received several complaints about Lott, which were "thoroughly reviewed and investigated."

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The City of Valley Mills is down another police officer. On Monday, the City Council decided to fire Joshua Lott, the last remaining officer hired by former Chief Matthew Cantrell.

As we first reported to you, Cantrell and Officer Solomon Omotoya were fired in February after being charged with several crimes, including abuse of official capacity.

25News reporter, Chantale Belefanti, sat down with the new Chief of Police, Michael Hamilton, who said the Council fired Lott over a lack of confidence in him as an officer.

25News obtained documents showing Bosque County District Attorney Adam Sibley wrote a letter on May 30 to Chief Hamilton.

In it, the DA said it received several complaints about Lott, which it quoted as "thoroughly reviewed and investigated."

As a result, the DA will no longer use Lott's testimony or call on him as a witness. The Brady List, in the case of Brady vs. Maryland, is a list of law enforcement officers with credibility issues.

In a follow-up letter dated June 3rd, Chief Hamilton wrote a letter recommending Lott's termination to the city council.

Lott resigned three days on June 6th, but was still fired by the council on June 9th. Lott's attorney

provided us with this statement:

“If the City’s confidence was truly lost, it wasn’t because of my client’s conduct—it was because certain leaders had already decided, in their own words, that they ‘just need to find a way to get rid of this last officer.’ Well, they found a way. Seeing what was happening, my client submitted his resignation, and the city chose a lesser path to end their working relationship. He walks away from this with class and professionalism—something that's in short supply at City Hall."

Our crew did talk to the Bosque County District Attorney, Adam Sibley. He confirmed that his office does not have any open investigations involving Officer Lott.

