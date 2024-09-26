Texas volunteers head to Florida to assists with Hurricane Helene efforts

As Florida prepares for Hurricane Helene, dozens of Texas volunteers are headed to Florida to help out.

25 News spoke to the director of one organization, who says they’ll be helping with everything from food, to home repairs, to offering their prayers.

The Southern Baptist Texas Convention Disaster Relief team is bringing help for residents, and 20 members of the SBTC team from across Texas are heading to Live Oak, Florida.

First on their list is to help feed the hurricane victims.

"A mass feeding unit capable of 10,000 meals a day is en route to Mississippi to stage tonight and tomorrow they will go to Live Oak, Florida," said SBTC director, Scottie Stice.

Once the feeding ministry is set up, they will help with storm damage by picking up downed trees and ridding homes of mud.

Helene is projected to be a Hurricane 3 storm.

Recently, SBTC helped with Hurricane Beryl which was only a category one hurricane in Houston.

"Hurricane Beryl had chainsaw work for five weeks in Houston," Stice said.

SBTC is made up of 2,700 Southern Baptist churches in Texas with 6000 trained volunteers who deploy to help neighbors all around the world in times of need.

Chaplains from Texas will also be going to help.

"If you’ve ever lost a home to fire or tornado, you know what we’re talking about. They need some encouragement," Stice said.

They are always looking for donations and prayer.

"We always need prayer and offerings go straight to operational expenses and we’re looking for volunteers as well," Stice said.

