Texas seeing huge impacts from President Trump's first 100 days

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — President Trump’s first 100 days have had a large impact on Texas.

25 News spoke with Waco’s State Representative Pat Curry about how it has affected wasteful spending and illegal immigration.

One hundred days in office for President Trump, and his presidency is having a huge impact in the Lone Star State.

First and foremost, Curry says Trump's second term is making Texas more republican.

"I think the election itself and Trump's election show there's a lot of want and will to move things a little to the right and hold government more accountable and try to get to smaller government," Curry said.

Another change being brought on by Trump's first 100 days is the Texas DOGE committee.

The Texas legislature passed HB 10, which created DOGE, and Curry, who is on the committee, tells me it will reduce government fraud and wasteful spending.

"There are several billion dollars-worth of savings, fraud abuse, and waste we have our eyes on, and we'll work year round and there will be a lot of stuff done in interim and I'll be actively involved in that obviously," Curry said.

Curry says Trump's 100 days have brought huge changes to illegal border crossings in Texas.

The Texas Border Czar, Mike Banks, works closely with President Trump's Border Czar, Tom Homan, and they have a history of working together.

"Border security has been affected greatly," Curry said. There are very few crossings, if any, they are rogue. Not many at all. It was 5 thousand a day we're down to 5 or 10 a day and those are in hinter lands where they are harder to catch.”

The Senate also passed SB 36, which would make the Texas Homeland Security Department focus on immigration enforcement. Now it's awaiting House approval.

Trump's first 100 days have brought significant changes to Texas, and Curry tells us they are just getting started.

If the house approves the Texas Homeland Security Department, they would hire 23 full-time employees by August 2027.