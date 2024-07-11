Texas Ranger Museum to host talk with Ranger about firsthand experience on the job

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — People have the opportunity to meet and talk to an active duty Texas Ranger on Saturday, July 20 at the Texas Ranger Museum and Hall of Fame.



Active duty Ranger Jack Gillentine will speak on July 20.

The talk is included with admission to the museum.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

I'm your neighborhood reporter in Waco, Bella Popadiuk. Have you ever wondered what it's like to be a Texas Ranger? Well, you can hear firsthand about a ranger's experience, right here at the Texas Ranger Hall of Fame.

Every summer the museum schedules active duty or retired rangers to share their service, role in law enforcement and experience with visitors. The Texas Ranger Talk is set for Saturday July 20 at 10:30 am and 2 pm. Right now, there are 173 Texas Rangers, who investigate things like major violent crimes, public corruption and cold cases. Museum visitors will meet an active duty ranger. The talks are included with admission to the museum.

