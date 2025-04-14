Texas measles outbreak grows: Local health experts urge vaccination

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Texas is experiencing a growing measles outbreak with over 500 active cases across 22 counties. Health experts warn that declining vaccination rates have weakened herd immunity.



Over 500 active measles cases have been reported across 22 Texas counties.

An unvaccinated 8-year-old girl recently died, marking the state’s second measles-related death.

Health experts warn of lost herd immunity and stress vaccination as the best defense.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“It’s very easy to spread, it is very contagious. There are very few things that can compare to it,” said Baylor Scott and White Pediatrician Jamie Avila.

As measles continues to spread throughout the state of Texas, local health care experts are warning our neighbors of how contagious it can be.

“Once somebody is exposed to measles, they have up to 21 days from that time to even start to show symptoms, and the initial symptoms look a lot like other illnesses, cough, congestion and pink eye,” said Avila.

Last week, Texas health officials held a briefing where they addressed the second death in Texas – another child - from the measles outbreak.

The virus took the life of an eight-year-old girl out of West Texas, health officials noting she was unvaccinated and had no known underlying health conditions.

“Normally, they are protected when they have high vaccine rates around them— it’s almost like a border built around them. Over the past 20-25 years, we’ve really seen the rates decline, and we have essentially, at this point, lost herd immunity. A lot of communities have low vaccine rates,” Avila said.

According to the briefing held last week, there are currently more than 500 active cases of measles.

The virus is affecting 22 counties throughout the state.

The rise in cases has led to health trends and preventative measures in an attempt to stop the spread.

One of the most common, high intake of vitamin A, something local health officials actually say can cause more harm than help.

“If you take too much, you can get vitamin A toxicity, which has some very real significant and scary side effects,” Avila said.

Officials tell 25 News that 2000 measles cases were eradicated due to high vaccination efforts.

As for today, they say there’s only one way to solve the problem -

“Vaccines are the way to stop this. We know that the vaccine against measles is incredibly effective. One vaccine alone offers 92-93% protection. The full vaccine offers up to 98% protection,” said Avila.

According to that briefing held last week, there are currently 505 active cases of measles, 70% of those are children under the age of 18.

Follow Madison on social media!