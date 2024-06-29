Texas game warden talks boater safety ahead of July 4th festivities

MCLENNAN COUNTY — Dustin Delgado, Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Warden in McLennan County said law enforcement like Texas game wardens and McLennan County Sheriff's Office will be out on our waterways as July 4th festivities start to kick off this weekend.

He said boaters can expect water safety inspections. So keep this check list in mind so you don't get cited or worse arrested.

First stay educated and have proper documentation if you're getting in the captain's seat.

"Boaters education is required for folks that are born on or after September 1st 1993...to legally operate a vessel. So that course helps people understand our rules and regulations, how to be safe on the water" he said.

Second, don't forget life jackets that actually fit you and all of your passengers.

He said, "life jackets are required for each person on board the vessel, children under 13 are required to wear those life jackets at all time while the vessel's underway."

Third, play it safe with alcohol because boating while intoxicated is a Class B misdemeanor and you could get arrested.

Delgado said, "alcoholic beverages are allowed on each vessel however folks need to have a designated driver on board."

He said, "sometimes people drink a little to much and get behind the wheel of the boat. Obviously that's not good. If we come across that, we are going to handle that business."

He told 25News' Bobby Poitevint during a boat ride through the Brazos River, "we take it very seriously as far as the offenses because they can lead into serious bodily injury, accidents or even fatalities."

Delgado also recommends always having a plan before getting on the water and know how to operate your boat in those waters.

Lastly, keep an eye out for debris.

To learn more about waterways open near you, click here.

