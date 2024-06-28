Here are the lakes currently open in Central Texas, Brazos Valley

(KXXV) — As we head into triple-digit temperatures and the holiday weekend approaches, many Central Texans are hoping to boat, fish, or swim at our local lakes.

Water levels have kept most our lakes in flood status for weeks, making them too dangerous for swimmers and even boaters to navigate. According to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, lakes need to be below flood levels for a minimum of two weeks before inspection can begin. Once they are clear of any safety concerns then recreation areas can be opened.

Below is a list of local lakes that are partially open and/or fully open*:

Aquilla Lake - FULLY OPEN



Belton Lake (Miller Springs Park) - OPEN



Somerville Lake (Yegua Creek, Visitors Overlook) - OPEN



Stillhouse Hollow Lake (Chalk Ridge Falls Nature Area) - OPEN



Waco Lake (Bosque Park, Waco Dam) - OPEN



Whitney Lake (Cedar Creek Park, Lofers West, Riverside) - OPEN

*Other swimming and boating areas at the lakes mentioned above are closed.

We will keep updating this article as more lakes open.

