Here are the lakes currently open in Central Texas, Brazos Valley

Water levels have kept most of our lakes in flood status for weeks
Posted at 10:51 AM, Jun 28, 2024

(KXXV) — As we head into triple-digit temperatures and the holiday weekend approaches, many Central Texans are hoping to boat, fish, or swim at our local lakes.

Water levels have kept most our lakes in flood status for weeks, making them too dangerous for swimmers and even boaters to navigate. According to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, lakes need to be below flood levels for a minimum of two weeks before inspection can begin. Once they are clear of any safety concerns then recreation areas can be opened.

Below is a list of local lakes that are partially open and/or fully open*:

  • Aquilla Lake - FULLY OPEN
  • Belton Lake (Miller Springs Park) - OPEN
  • Somerville Lake (Yegua Creek, Visitors Overlook) - OPEN
  • Stillhouse Hollow Lake (Chalk Ridge Falls Nature Area) - OPEN
  • Waco Lake (Bosque Park, Waco Dam) - OPEN
  • Whitney Lake (Cedar Creek Park, Lofers West, Riverside) - OPEN

*Other swimming and boating areas at the lakes mentioned above are closed.

We will keep updating this article as more lakes open.

