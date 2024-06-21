Central Texas lakes could be closed for the summer

BELL COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — Recent rainfall has some Central Texans gearing up for a day at the lake, then running into a 'Closed' sign when they get there.

After years of drought conditions causing lake closures, the rain and flooding are keeping them closed.

Water levels have kept are lakes in flood status for weeks and making them too dangerous for swimmers and even boaters to navigate.

Even many of the roads surrounding the lakes are not safe to drive on because of recent flooding.

"Most of those roadways are asphalt road," said Clay Church, Public Affairs Specialist for U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

"When you're holding water and the water is all over the road, and you hold that water, then there's potential for the roadbed to actually be eroded and in that case, then we have to go in repair those."

Lakes need to be below flood levels for a minimum of two weeks before U.S. Army Corps of Engineers can begin inspecting them for any safety concerns prior to opening the recreation areas.

Some lake parks cold be open late this summer but if they need to repair major road damage, it could be a lot longer.

For anyone who would like to know if a park at a lake is open, call the lake office for updates.