Texas DPS: High-speed chase catches shooter accused of 28 shootings in 30 days

25 News’ Lauren Adams spoke to the Department of Public Safety about a high speed chase that ended with three suspects wanted for multiple shootings in custody.

Twenty-one year-old Kemonte Adams accused of leading police on a high speed chase.

The incident started last Tuesday when police noticed a wanted juvenile in the car with Adams who is accused of 28 shootings in 30 days — the car reportedly took off reaching speeds of 125 miles an hour.

"Everyone is in danger during a high-speed chase. The last thing we want is for someone to get injured or killed by these criminals," said Texas DPS spokesperson, Sgt. Bryan Washko.

The DPS trooper used a pit maneuver, also known as the precision immobilization technique, to stop the fleeing car.

"This keeps the chase from continuing 10 to 15 minutes and from someone innocent passing away," Washko said.

The arrest affidavit shows Adams took off on foot and was tackled by the trooper which Sgt. Washko says isn’t always easy.

"Even if the suspect is small, they’re going to fight — they’re strong because adrenaline and fear are on their side."

The front seat passenger and shooting suspect is accused of dropping a 9mm handgun out the window.

Both juveniles were caught hiding in bushes and arrested.

Charges on the 28 shootings in 30 days against one of the juveniles are pending.

25 News will provide updates on this story if they become available.