Texas crews headed to Florida to help feed Hurricane Milton victims

Texas crews are on standby, ready to help Florida following Hurricane Milton’s landfall. —

25 News’ Lauren Adams spoke to the Director of the Southern Baptist Texas Convention about the assistance they are providing.

Hurricane Milton pummeled Florida Wednesday night as a Category 3 storm.

We were glad to hear it was 3 instead of 5 and it sped up so not as much flooding," said Director of Disaster Relief, Scottie Stice.

However, homes are still destroyed and people are without power — that’s why the Texas division of the Southern Baptist Convention disaster relief is on standby in Georgia.

"Kitchens across the country staged units in south Georgia and are ready to move," Stice said.

Those kitchens can feed at least 10,000 people a day.

Our Texas neighbors have also been helping with Hurricane Helene removing debris and feeding hurricane victims.

"We need prayers and thoughts from Texas as we help with Helene and Milton — remember, donations keep fuel in our trucks," Stice said.

So far, they’ve set up 35 sites, served more than 640,000 meals and logged more than 86,000 volunteer hours — they're asking for prayers as they head south.

"We appreciate the support we get as we respond out of state and we ask the people to be with us," Stice said.

To volunteer or donate, click here.