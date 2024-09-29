Texas and Texas A&M drop in latest AP Top 25 poll

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — The latest AP Top 25 poll was released.

Despite the Texas Longhorns beating Mississippi State, the Horns drop to second in the poll — While Alabama climbs to the top spot.

The Tide defeated then-second-ranked Georgia in a classic game on Saturday, earning them number one.

Now to the end of the list. The Aggies were 24 heading into this weekend. They got the win against Arkansas at AT&T Stadium, but not only did they drop a spot, they are now tied for 25 with UNLV.

At first, Aggie fans thought A&M was not on the AP poll, but they are still in, rounding out the top 25 college football teams.

Here is the full list:

1. Alabama (4-0)

2. Texas (5-0)

3. Ohio State (4-0)

4. Tennessee (4-0)

5. Georgia (3-1)

6. Oregon (4-0)

7. Penn State (4-0)

8. Miami (5-0)

9. Missouri (4-0)

10. Michigan (4-1)

11. USC (3-1)

12. Ole Miss (4-1)

13. LSU (4-1)

14. Notre Dame (4-1)

15. Clemson (3-1)

16. Iowa State (4-0)

17. BYU (5-0)

18. Utah (4-1)

19. Oklahoma (4-1)

20. Kansas State (4-1)

21. Boise State (3-1)

22. Louisville (3-1)

23. Indiana (5-0)

24. Illinois (4-1)

25 (tie). UNLV (4-0)

25 (tie). Texas A&M (4-1)

Follow Shahji on social media!