WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Texas A&M women's tennis falls to Georgia in the NCAA Championship.

Watch the full story here:

Texas A&M women's tennis falls to Georgia in NCAA Championship

The Aggies would fall behind early in the doubles round with Georgia getting the first point and then the Aggies would fall in the singles round — Georgia takes it 4-0.

"Just so much to be proud of of our group, just an amazing, group that we have. We just do all the right things and at the end of the day, only one team can win it all and that was Georgia today. They just outplayed us today," head coach Mark Weaver said.

The Aggies back-to-back title hopes come to an end.

For certain players, their time at A&M comes to an end as well, and they reflect on their time on the court.

Final:



Texas A&M 0, Georgia 4



The Aggies conclude their Spring slate in the NCAA Championship Match. #GigEm//#AggieWT pic.twitter.com/oXj8WuaxOD — Texas A&M Women's Tennis (@AggieWTEN) May 19, 2025

"My time with the program and playing tennis for A&M has been obviously incredible. I've achieved so much on a personal level us as a program we've done so well, made history. I just hope we can inspire the next generations, the next Aggies that come and play for the women's tennis team," senior Mary Stoiana said.

"It's gonna definitely be a hole missing from the team next year. Because she's left such an impact, but I know that like now it's Daria and Nicole and my turn to step up. We've seen how Mary does it, being a leader and hopefully we can draw inspiration from that," junior Mia Kupres said.

A tough end to the Aggies' memorable season.

Follow Shahji on social media!