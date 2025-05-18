Texas A&M women's tennis advances to the National Championship

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Texas A&M women's tennis is back in the National Championship.

The Aggies clashed against Michigan in the semi-finals of the NCAA Tournament.

A&M took the early lead by taking the doubles round. The singles portion was competitive but the Aggies would run away with it 4-1 to advance.

Texas A&M is looking to be crowned back to back National Champions but standing in their way is Georgia. The rivalry is renewed once again as it will be a rematch of last year's National Championship.

The National Title game is scheduled for Sunday at 4:00 p.m.

