Texas A&M falls to Michigan 91-79 and ends NCAA Tournament run

John Leyba/AP
Texas A&amp;M guard Manny Obaseki, front center, drives to the basket as, from left to right, Michigan forward Will Tschetter, guard Tre Donaldson and guard L.J. Cason defend during the first half in the second round of the NCAA college basketball tournament Saturday, March 22, 2025, in Denver. (AP Photo/John Leyba)
DENVER, Colorado (KXXV) — No. 4 Texas A&M clashed against No. 5 Michigan in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

A close game throughout as the Aggies had a 39-35 lead going into halftime. Pharrel Payne led the way with 14 points at the half.

Payne would finish the game with 26 points.

In the second half, Michigan started to find a groove and eventually would tie and take the lead with 6:08 left in the game.

Michigan would continue by taking a nine-point lead with less than three minutes to go 82-73.

But the Aggies would continue to fight and chip away the Wolverines lead.

It would not be enough as the Wolverines would maintain their lead and the Aggies ran out of time. Michigan beats A&M 91-79.

Texas A&M finishes the season 23-11 and their 2024-2025 season ends in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

